Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra will be hosting his annual State of the City address at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 101 N. College St., according to a news release from Hilary Shine, the executive director of communication for the city.
Segarra’s address will provide an update on current city business and an outlook on the year to come.
For those unable to attend, the State of the City will be aired live at KilleenTexas.gov and on Spectrum Cable Channel 10. It will also be recorded and archived for playback, according to the release.
