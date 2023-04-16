bob gray day

A sculpture of Robert Gray stands while Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King declares today as Robert Gray Day at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Killeen. Gray was a Killeen resident who was chosen to fly in the famous doolittle raid over Tokyo during World War Two.

 Christian K. Lee | Herald

The City of Killeen announced in a news release on Friday that it will recognize Bob Gray Day at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK).

According to the release, Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present an official proclamation to a descendant of Gray in honor of the annual occasion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.