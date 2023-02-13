Two Killeen man have been charged with murder in the September 2020 shooting death of Jonathon Hampton.
On Sept. 14, Killeen police “responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive ... and found (Hampton) lying in the middle of the street with a visible gunshot wound to the head,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps’ arrest. A witness advised he was walking down the street with Hampton when he heard what he thought was fireworks. He turned and saw a (Black man) under the street light holding a gun and shooting at them.”
Hampton was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he died.
“Detectives (found) approximately 28 shell cases in the road near the intersection of Evetts Road and Fairview Drive,” according to the affidavit. “The shell casings recovered appear to be from a rifle and a handgun.”
The witness who said he was with Hampton when he was shot told police that he saw Hampton and Antonio Hodges, 21, greet each other,
“Rumors were circulating that Hodges and Hampton had a disagreement over a dice game,” according to the affidavit.
Social media videos reportedly show Hodges, Demps, 21, and others “waving firearms while sitting in (a car)” at a convenience store at North Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue. Detectives developed a timeline using ... witness statements, (social media), video surveillance, GPS location for a white Volvo and phone records.”
According to the affidavit, phone evidence “showed threatening exchanges between the victim” and others, including Demps and Hodges. Demps was reported to be carrying an AR-style rifle as pictured in the (social media) video and the backseat passenger was reported to have a black handgun, also seen being held by Demps in the ... video.”
On Monday, Demps was listed in the Bell County Jail on $1 million bond. Hodges was listed in the jail on a combined $1,34 million bond on murder, terroristic threat of family member and assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
In a separate case, Gleen Givens Jr., facing federal weapon and drug charges, was arrested on Saturday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting in 2021.
“On May 16, 2021, (an officer) responded to a reported shooting at the Hangover Bar and Grill,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Glenn Givens Jr.’s arrest. The alleged victim told police that she had been shot in the arm, and the officer “observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound in (her) right bicep, at the base of her spine, on her right side under her arm and on her mid-torso.”
She identified Givens, 29, as the shooter, the affidavit shows.
“(She) further stated that ... Givens was angry with her because she had rejected his requests for a sexual relationship. A (detective) subsequently obtained audio recordings from (the woman’s) cellphone (that) had (Givens) propositioning (her).”
Police said that during the same incident, another woman reported being shot in her right arm.
“A witness ... reported seeing a (man) in a black shirt firing a weapon in front of the Gateway Food Mart,” according to the affidavit. “(The officer) then obtained video footage of the shooting. (A detective) reviewed the video and concluded that the shooter on the video appeared to closely resemble ... Givens.”
The following day, Givens was “found in possession of a firearm” and taken into custody on federal charges.
Givens was in the Bell County Jail on Monday on $400,000 bond.
