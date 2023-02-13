Two Killeen man have been charged with murder in the September 2020 shooting death of Jonathon Hampton.

On Sept. 14, Killeen police “responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive ... and found (Hampton) lying in the middle of the street with a visible gunshot wound to the head,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps’ arrest. A witness advised he was walking down the street with Hampton when he heard what he thought was fireworks. He turned and saw a (Black man) under the street light holding a gun and shooting at them.”

