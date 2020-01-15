A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted two Killeen men on felony charges after police said the men repeatedly used a stolen debit card.
Stephon Lamon Guevara, 22, and Charles Evans, 20, each were indicted on a charge of debit card abuse. Neither man was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
On Oct. 16, a woman reported to police that after she lost her debit card, someone made purchases and withdrawals from her account, according to the arrest affidavit.
She said that around Oct. 12 she was with a former friend when the victim left her wallet in the car with the friend and stepped away to use a restroom.
The alleged victim provided bank statements that showed approximately 14 instances of fraudulent transactions, including six times in Austin and eight times in Killeen, over the next few days.
Surveillance video from one of the ATMs in Killeen took a photo of the two men using the card on Oct. 13. Police were able to identify Guevara and Evans as the men in the photo, according to the affidavit.
Guevara was in a Bell County courtroom on May 30, 2019, when he pleaded guilty to an armed robbery he committed in 2015 when he was 17 years old. The state filed a motion to adjudicate the deferred adjudication probation on which Guevara was placed in October of 2017. The court sentenced him to eight years of deferred adjudication probation but the state alleges that he did not abide by one or more of the terms of his probation, according to court and Texas Department of Public Safety records.
Guevara and another man used a gun to rob a man, firing at least one shot and hitting the man with the weapon during the incident, according to the arrest affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Audrey Leeann Reyna, 29, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jordan Devon Taylor, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Maximino Sanchez Jr., 35, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (repeat offender).
Willie C. Anderson, 66, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
Kristina Ashmun, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Cortney D. Whitsell, 38, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Heather Marie Gibson, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Margaret L. Aydlett, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Leslie Lashay Wallace, 54, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence (repeat offender).
Brandy Suzanne Paris, 41, of Temple, on a charge of possession of identifying information more than 10 items but less than 50 items.
Earl Harrell Sims II, 35, of Lithonia, Georgia, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Nathaniel A. Sims Jr., 38, of Lithonia, Georgia, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Larry Coleman Tilmon, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member.
Deanthony T. Grayson, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of threatened aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ted Proctor Gannaway, 47, of Killeen, on charges of harassment of a public servant and retaliation.
