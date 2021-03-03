Looking at the bright side of life offers happy moments and can even include your health, as several studies from the U.S. and Europe have shown.
Optimism is the fundamental belief that things are going to work out — even if they sometimes don’t go as planned.
“A positive outlook helps you live a happier life, have positive relationships and be successful in work, family and social life,” said Dr. Vinod Alluri, a psychiatrist at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
Research has shown that optimists sleep better, have better cardiovascular health and live 11 to 15% longer than pessimists.
But why isn’t everyone an optimist then?
Although the benefits are known, many have a problem to achieve a positive outlook in life. Instead, they focus on the negative.
Pessimists see a setback as a long-term failure, while optimists use it as a chance to improve. Optimists are willing to take risks and go for it, while pessimists will avoid situations with uncertain outcomes.
While a realistic view of the world is necessary, optimists are able to succeed in life because they are looking for opportunities, not problems.
Realistic optimism is the balance between negative and positive views about situations, circumstances and people. It creates courage to explore opportunities, where others are blocked by risk and failure. And it spurs the belief of a future that can be better than the past.
Although everyone experiences positive and negative situations in life, pessimists and optimists handle them very differently.
“Optimism is a behavior learned through childhood situations and interactions,” Alluri said. “It could be a collective community, family or individual personality trait based on their cultural, social and genetic predisposition.”
While some people are naturally more optimistic than others, you can still turn your fate from having a pessimistic mindset to an optimistic outlook.
So can optimism be learned? With some training and effort to build it, yes. Scientific evidence showed that optimistic realism is not a predisposition that people are born with but rather a competence that can be developed.
Some of those practices can already be taught in childhood.
“The best approach for children is through positive parenting and mentoring in school and college,” said Alluri.
But even pessimistic adults can change their thinking.
“Reading self-help books and practicing things learned and attending life coaching sessions can help,” he said.
To learn positive thinking, it’s helpful to expand your concept of optimism. Optimism isn’t equal to happiness and optimist don’t only see the positive in every situation.
Positive thinking doesn’t mean you can ignore life’s stressors, but you can work on a more productive way to approach hardship.
Experts from the University of Michigan recommend constructing an optimistic vision of life with a short morning mindset activity to be grateful and define a single clear intention for the day can help to set goals and how to feel about yourself.
Similar to the morning routine, an evening cooldown can help to focus on and reflect upon your strengths, interactions with others and situations that didn’t go as planned in a more positive way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.