Tickets have sold out for Tuesday’s luncheon featuring guest speakers retired Lt. Gen. J.T. Thomson and British Maj. Gen. Mike Keating, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, who will talk about NATO’s response efforts to deter further Russian aggression in Europe. The event is sponsored by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and First Heroes National Bank and begins at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson Hall at Central Texas College.
The Central Texas Association of the United States Army Chapter and the chamber will recognize the Fort Hood Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year. There will also be a Vietnam Veteran Pinning Ceremony later in the presentation.
