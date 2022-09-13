Currently situated in a 10,000 square-foot facility in the Killeen Business Park, USAMM, a military uniform accessory manufacturer, is building a larger facility on land purchased by the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, according to a news release from the Killeen EDC.
The new facility is expected to be 25,000 square feet in the business park.
“The jobs we create often provide a necessary income for military families,” said CEO Jared Zabaldo. “We go out of our way to hire military personnel whenever possible. They intuitively understand the importance of the work we do. There is a pride and attention to detail in their work that is unparalleled.”
Keith Sledd, executive director of the Killeen-based Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, said seeing what Zabaldo has achieved is rewarding.
“It’s rewarding to see a military veteran like Mr. Zabaldo achieve personal success and simultaneously share that success with a military-affiliated community,” Sledd said.
The Killeen-based company currently leases a 10,000 square-foot building in the Killeen Business Park with 100 employees. USAMM opened its Killeen warehouse in the summer of 2021.
When it opened, Zabaldo told the Herald he expected the warehouse to fulfill more than 1,000 orders a day.
According to its website, USAMM provides official military medals, ribbons, uniforms, tailoring, and gear for all branches of the military.
The 25,000 square-foot facility will allow the company to expand. USAMM starting pay ranges anywhere from $12 an hour to salaried positions starting at $35,000 a year. The Killeen Business Park was among several sites considered by the company, but they chose to remain in Killeen for its available land and dedicated workforce, according to the release.
Debbie Nash-King, Killeen’s mayor and the city’s representative board member for the Killeen EDC, said she is glad about the expansion.
“I am glad that we were able to provide the necessary land,” Nash-King said. “The company has an impressive commitment to their employees, and I am glad that USAMM will remain in Killeen for the foreseeable future.”
Killeen EDC board President Randy Sutton said the work continues.
“We need to encourage more veteran entrepreneurs,” Sutton said. “They provide a selfless brand of leadership that inspires hard work, ingenuity, and loyalty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.