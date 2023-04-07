Editor's Note

The Herald is looking for folks with inspirational stories that deserve to be recognized. Unsung heroes who selflessly give back to their neighbors and the community; those who have faced serious adversity and overcome the odds. The world can always use more good news. If you know of someone, send us an email at news@kdhnews.com.

David Dixon played football in high school and college before he joined the U.S. Army, and now he dedicates much of his time — and money — to helping kids who might otherwise not have the same chances he had to live the dream of becoming an athlete.

A 20-year military veteran who first came to Fort Hood in 1994, Dixon is owner of Just Throw It Texas, an indoor sports training facility on West Rancier Avenue in Killeen that describes itself as “a place for aspiring football players in Killeen, Harker Heights, Tx., and surrounding areas.” The gym is designed primarily for youngsters ages 7 to 20 to work on improving their quarterbacking skills, but Dixon also provides training designed to build improvement in other sports, as well.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.