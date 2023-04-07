David Dixon played football in high school and college before he joined the U.S. Army, and now he dedicates much of his time — and money — to helping kids who might otherwise not have the same chances he had to live the dream of becoming an athlete.
A 20-year military veteran who first came to Fort Hood in 1994, Dixon is owner of Just Throw It Texas, an indoor sports training facility on West Rancier Avenue in Killeen that describes itself as “a place for aspiring football players in Killeen, Harker Heights, Tx., and surrounding areas.” The gym is designed primarily for youngsters ages 7 to 20 to work on improving their quarterbacking skills, but Dixon also provides training designed to build improvement in other sports, as well.
“I basically train quarterbacks,” Dixon said. “Fundamentals for playing quarterback. I was (volunteer) teaching and coaching at Live Oak Middle School, and I said to myself, ‘Some of these kids are not getting a good chance, economically.’ I knew I could help them.
“I charge $25 a session, or $50 a week for three training sessions, but more of them have not paid than paid – and that’s OK. That’s why I’m here. I want to be the equalizer. I want to give them an opportunity. Whatever these kids come in and say they don’t have and need to play, I get it for them. I’ve spent all my own money on Gatorade, bats, shoes, cleats, gloves, mouthpieces.
“It’s a passion of mine. When I look at these kids, it was me when I was growing up. I didn’t grow up poor, but there were things I didn’t have. You can come here for any type of skills. I’ll train them in baseball, basketball, soccer, track … I do it all.”
Dixon started his training business in 2016 at a place on Stan Schlueter Loop, and a year later moved to the new location at Rancier and College Street.
Along with sports training, he also encourages his kids to keep up with their academics, although maintaining certain grades is not a requirement to be part of his program.
“You don’t have to be an A student; you just have to be a good person,” Dixon said. “We also do educational things. I have computers back there, and when they come in and say, ‘I don’t have Internet at home.’ I tell them, ‘I do. You know where they computers is at. Let’s go.’”
To give the best possible instruction, Dixon limits the number of students at any one time to around 15. Over the years, he figures he has seen 150 young athletes come through his training, and his success rate — especially for quarterbacks — is impressive.
“I can’t say it about all of the athletes that have come through, but I can say this about the quarterbacks who come through here … every one that has come through here and been with me at least four or five years, has gotten a college scholarship,” Dixon said. “Every one. I’m not saying a Division I (offer), but a college scholarship. Every single one.”
One way he has such an outstanding success rate, Dixon said, is because he is choosy about the kids he works with, and he is tough on them, at times. He will do anything he can to help a deserving kid, but he believes in a hand up, not a hand out.
“Every kid don’t have the right stuff,” Dixon said. “What I want to know is do you really want to be here? I don’t want to hear you say you can’t afford nothing. I’m gonna make sure we get you the money to get what you need to be able to play. I’m going to help you, but I ain’t rich, so I want to help the ones that want to be helped.
“America is a beautiful place. It supposedly — and should — give you the opportunity. The rest is up to you. You’ve got to go out there and find it. It’s not going to come to you.
“There’s plenty of money for college around here. There’s plenty of things out there, but you’ve got to want it, and you’ve got to get up off your butt and go get it. Just like, if you’re on drugs, you’re going to get out there and do whatever it takes to get drugs, right? If you want something, you’re going to find a way to do it.
“If you want something good, you’ve got to find a way. You’ve got to hang around people that will help you find the right direction. If you want to go left, hang out with people who are going left. If you want to go right, hang out with people going right. There’s good and bad out there, and you have to choose wisely. If you don’t choose wisely, you’ve got to live with the consequences.”
He has kids from time to time who slip back to “the dark side,” Dixon says, and he keeps an eye on them, trying to encourage whenever he can.
“For some kids, the call of the wild is too strong, but if I can get my hands on them, I can keep ‘em in here,” the 2003-04 combat veteran said. “I don’t like them to feel hopeless and unwanted. I don’t like anybody to feel like that.
“A lot of them are just lost and need guidance. My parents divorced when I was 2 years old, but my father was in my life, every day of my life. I can see the affect of that role model being absentee, but I don’t blame it totally on that.
“Everybody is an individual (and) once you’ve been taught right from wrong, you know right from wrong. I always tell them, ‘My job is not to give you an equal outcome in life, but to give you an opportunity. You do the rest on your own.’
“My philosophy is, try to get through life without getting all these scars on you. We all going to get beat down (but) you gotta get back up .Are you gonna get back up, or are you going to stay down there and blame everybody else because you’re down there? Sure, there might be reasons you’re down there, but you’ve got to get back up.
“When I get to go to one of these kids signing their letter of intent to go play college ball, that’s a great feeling. I like to remind them, ‘Remember when I first got you? All you could do is cry and tell me what you couldn’t do. Look at you now.’”
