With the help of some local groups, Kingdom of Judah Ministries International was able to help around 300 area students by providing them with much needed school supplies at Long Branch Park in Killeen Saturday.
Roxanne Gibson, pastor of the ministry, said there was a specific target group of children.
“Our event is hosting children who are homeless and underprivileged children here in our community to be successful this school year,” Gibson said Saturday.
One of the groups helping out was the Disciples for Christ Motorcycle Ministry.
Husband and wife Beau “Israel” Harrelson and Brianna “Sunshine” Harrelson helped donate school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, markers, crayons and glue, to name a few things.
“We know how important it is to have people involved that are willing to help and do these donations, or else I know my kids wouldn’t have had stuff the last three or four years,” Brianna Harrelson said Saturday.
She added that Saturday was not necessarily about giving back because they’ve received, but it was more about giving back because it is needed.
“No child can get further in their education without these things,” she said.
Her husband said it was important to help with the event.
“It’s about the kids — to help the community,” Beau Harrelson said.
Whatever is left over will be donated to Killeen ISD.
“It will go to CIS — Communities in Schools,” Gibson said.
School begins Monday for Killeen ISD, and Gibson said she hopes what the kids received Saturday will be enough to get them started.
Gibson said her ministry plans to do more community outreach events around Thanksgiving and Christmas.
She is also working on trying to get a building for a desired women and children homeless shelter.
