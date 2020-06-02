A Killeen ministry is inviting the public to come together and be blessed for a Praise in the Park on June 20, according to a release by ministry spokeswoman Saberina Griffin.
Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries of Killeen will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive in Killeen.
The event is open to the public and in a come-and-go format, Griffin said.
There will be a prayer station, music, fellowship and more the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.