The mobile food pantry ran by the Refuge Corporation and the Christian House of Prayer served hundreds of families food on a cool Saturday morning in Killeen.
Joseph Solomon, executive director of the Refuge Corporation, said the food pantry served 430 families Saturday, totaling 1,351 people and 146 new families.
“We served over 20,000 pounds of food today as well.” he said.
The food was delivered to families in drive-thru fashion outside Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
Joe Byrd, volunteer of the Refuge Corporation said September’s food pantry, served about 450 families.
“It has been going great so far this year and it gives us another opportunity to serve the community and serve people,” he said. “We don’t want to stop what we are doing, and we want to continue to have it going on.”
Byrd said the food drive was giving out canned goods, fruits, meats and produce.
“We gave out bananas, cauliflower, plums, bread, apples,” he said. “We also gave out dried goods, cereal, and a variety of each category of food.”
Martha Abercrombie. a Harker Heights resident said this was her second time coming to the food pantry this year.
“I came out because of the pandemic, and things are not going as they usually do,” she said. “We come out here and get the little support that we get here. The food will help us tremendously and they give out good portions and we are able to sustain for the month.”
Kayla Saffell, a Killeen resident, said she has been using the pantry for three years.
“I think it is amazing,” she said. “There is a lot of people that don’t have the necessities to actually get out. This is an amazing way for the community to give out to others that need help. This shows my children that there are people out there that care.”
Next month’s mobile food pantry, Nov. 21, is expected to be held at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove, 916 W. Highway 190.
