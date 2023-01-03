Killeen auction

A 2016 Harley Davidson FLTHP is among eight motorcycles the city is auctioning in an online event that starts on Wednesday.

 Courtesy of Proxibid

More than 40 vehicles and items will be auctioned by Killeen officials in online bidding starting on Wednesday.

United Auctioneers conducts the event each year. Items listed on Tuesday include a boat, several pickup trucks, eight Harley-Davidson motorcycles, two fire trucks, ambulance, SUVs, filing cabinets, computer stations and chairs and vacuum cleaner.

