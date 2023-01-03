More than 40 vehicles and items will be auctioned by Killeen officials in online bidding starting on Wednesday.
United Auctioneers conducts the event each year. Items listed on Tuesday include a boat, several pickup trucks, eight Harley-Davidson motorcycles, two fire trucks, ambulance, SUVs, filing cabinets, computer stations and chairs and vacuum cleaner.
The auctions help the city offload surplus inventory, some of which is seized during law enforcement operations.
The motorcycles, from 2015 and 2016, are known as FLHTP — the Electra Glide police model of Harley Davidson.
SUVs and trucks include 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, 2007 Ford F250, 2009 GMC Sierra, 2013 Dodge Ram 4500 and 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe. The boat is a 2015 Stingray 198 LX.
The online auction is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and end on Jan. 9, at 3 p.m.
For more information, bidders may call Randall Kirkes at 254-289-3216.
