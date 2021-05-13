After being closed for nearly eight months, the Killeen movie theater will reopen Friday.
Some of the movies featured at Regal Killeen, 2501 E. Central Texas Expressway, will include “Spiral: Saw,” “Wrath of Man,” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” Regal said in a news release Thursday.
Show times start as early as 4 p.m. and go as late as 10:25 p.m.
Masks or face shields will be required throughout the facility.
For full details on the theater’s protocols, go to https://regmovi.es/3hoF4C0.
After initially shuttering its doors in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Regal Killeen reopened Aug. 21, 2020. It remained open until Oct. 8, 2020, when it closed again.
It has remained closed since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.