Killeen’s free Movies in Your Park feature scheduled for today was canceled due to high winds. The feature, “Playing with Fire,” will be rescheduled.
The remaining series schedule is as follows:
July 10 “Wonder Park,” PG
July 24 “The Lion King,” PG
The event is held at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Staff Report
