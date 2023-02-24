Judge

Judge Gregory Simmons, left, and Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King celebrate Simmons' 20 years of service as associate judge on Friday at the Municipal Court building.

 Courtesy City of Killeen

The Killeen Municipal Court celebrated the honorable Gregory Simmons’ 20 years of service as associate judge on Friday at the Municipal Court building.

Simmons has 32 years of experience in the courtroom, as well as 21 years of experience as a municipal judge. He has tried more than 105 jury trials, Killeen officials said in a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.