The Killeen Municipal Court celebrated the honorable Gregory Simmons’ 20 years of service as associate judge on Friday at the Municipal Court building.
Simmons has 32 years of experience in the courtroom, as well as 21 years of experience as a municipal judge. He has tried more than 105 jury trials, Killeen officials said in a news release.
In 2001, Simmons started the Law Offices of Gregory K. Simmons, P.C., which has offices in Killeen, Georgetown and Gatesville. Before that, he served as an assistant attorney general in the United States Virgin Islands, the Army’s Judge Advocate Generals Corps (82nd Airborne Division, Office of the Army’s General Counsel) and served in the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
As associate judge of the Killeen Municipal Court, Simmons has served with Judge Barbara Weaver, Judge Bill Gibson, Judge Mark Kimble, Judge Tony Acosta (Harker Heights) and he currently serves with Judge Kris Krishna.
Simmons decided he wanted to be a judge after meeting former Judge Bill Gibson during a speech competition at Killeen High School in 1982.
He has been has recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, as a DWI Trial Warrior by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and is a Texas Municipal Courts Association and VFW Life member. He is also a Bronze Star recipient for Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Simmons is active in the community and serves on various boards and committees, including being a board member of Community in Schools, executive director of the Bell County Bar Association, and a part of the Tarleton State University Championship Club.
