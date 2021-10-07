Judge Mark Kimball, presiding judge of the City of Killeen’s municipal court, announced this week that he will retire in February of next year.
According to a news release Thursday, Kimball was sworn in on Feb. 24, 2014
“What I’ve liked most is working with world-class team members who made my job easy,” he said.
Kimball confirmed his retirement to Mayor Jose Segarra and City Council members during a closed-door session of Tuesday’s council workshop meeting, during a discussion on his employment.
City leaders commended Kimball’s commitment to excellence.
“Judge Kimball brought a unique perspective to the Killeen Municipal Court of Record,” said Luevada Posey, executive director for the Municipal Court. “The type of judge he chose to be was greatly influenced by his years spent as an Assistant District Attorney. His love and respect for the law was evident on and off the bench. In every decision he made, his intent was clear— be fair, be just and act with dignity. He achieved this without question.”
Mayor Segarra added, “We are proud of Judge Kimball’s work and don’t like to see him leave, but certainly wish him the best in his retirement.”
Kimball, whose annual salary is $125,477, will officially retire from his position Feb. 23, 2022, according to the city.
Killeen city staff will be responsible for finding applicants and presenting finalists to the City Council for approval.
The municipal court handles Class C misdemeanor cases.
One contribution Kimball will remember most is his service to youth.
“I am most proud of my Teen Court and hope it continues when I am gone,” Kimball said. “I am proud to have served the citizens of Killeen and trust that my tenure as Presiding Judge is remembered as being one integrity, fairness and efficiency.”
