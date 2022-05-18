The City of Killeen Municipal Court will be closed Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for software maintenance, according to a city news release.
Residents with concerns or questions can contact the court at 254-501-7850 prior to Friday.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this closure and appreciates your patience,” the city said in a press release.
