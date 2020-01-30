Better take care of those tickets or get a mention, by phone that is.
The Killeen Municipal Court is advising those with court citations to expect calls and texts alerting of a requirement to appear in court or make a payment. If ignored, it may result in the issuance of an arrest warrant, according to city staff.
The calls will come from 254-501-7850 and text messages will come from 673-29. The call or text will advise its from the Killeen Municipal Court followed by instructions on appearing.
“If one has not received a citation from the City of Killeen and has not failed to make payment, he should not expect to receive an alert,” said Hilary Shine, Killeen’s communications director.
If unsure, enter the driver’s license number and date of birth in the court’s online payment portal to find active cases.
For more information, visit, KilleenTexas.gov/Court.
