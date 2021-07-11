The Department of Justice found more than 440 Americans with Disabilities Act violations throughout the city of Killeen’s buildings, parks and operations, according to an analysis of a recently signed federal agreement with the city which thousands of disabled veterans call home.
The DOJ agreement with Killeen, signed June 29, provides three- to 36-month timelines in which the city must make about 444 necessary improvements to better the lives of people with disabilities living in Killeen. Read the full agreement here: https://bit.ly/3r3YX4b.
The Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services.
Recently, Central Texas College entered into a similar agreement with the DOJ to make ADA improvements to its Killeen campus in order to comply with the federal law.
IMPROVEMENTS
Over the course of the next three years, Killeen city officials must correct a number of ADA issues at more than 20 public facilities within the city.
“The United States’ investigation identified failures by the City to comply with Title II’s nondiscrimination requirements,” the DOJ agreement states. “The Parties agree that it is in their best interest, and the United States believes it is in the public interest, to resolve this matter without further litigation.”
Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act relates to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability in state and local government services.
To comply with the federal agreement, Killeen must make ADA improvements to the following city properties: Animal Services, City Hall, Copper Mountain Branch Public Library, Farmers Market Park, Fire Station 9, Killeen Arts & Activities Center, Killeen Civic and Conference Center, Killeen Community Center, Killeen Amphitheater, Killeen Rotary Children’s Park, Patsy Derr Rotary Pavilion, Killeen-Fort Hood Airport, Lions Club Park, Family Recreation Center Athletic Complex, Senior Center, Aquatics and Water Park, Long Branch Park, North Playground, Maxdale Park Municipal Court, North Police Department Headquarters & Police Department Training Facility, Rodeo Arena Athletic Complex, Special Events Center, Stone Tree Public Golf Course, Timber Ridge Park, Utilities Collection and Administration.
In addition to making changes to physical buildings, Killeen must do the following to comply with ADA guidelines:
Deliver services, programs, or activities in alternate ways to include home visits, redesign of equipment, or assignment of aides.
Ensure communications, including emergency communications, with people with disabilities are as effective as communications with others.
Provide direct access via TTY (text telephone) or computer-to-telephone to Killeen’s emergency services.
Provide information for interested people with disabilities concerning the existence and location of Killeen’s accessible services, activities, and facilities.
Provide signage at all inaccessible entrances to any facility, directing users to an accessible entrance or to information about accessible facilities.
Notify interested people of their rights and Killeen’s obligations under Title II.
It’s a long list that the city says it will comply with.
“The City of Killeen will comply with this agreement and make the improvements as prescribed,” said Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine, adding city staff are working on a “plan of action.”
She said the “improvements will enhance the accessibility of many of our facilities and programs, and we look forward to better serving our residents.”
Properties
The DOJ’s list of ADA improvements is separated into three documents: one which identifies problems at newly constructed facilities, another which highlights ADA issues at “altered” facilities updated after Jan. 26, 1992, and another which lists issues with program access at existing facilities.
Of the newly constructed facilities in need of ADA upgrades, one city-run facility stands out from the rest of the pack.
Most of the newly constructed facilities cited by the DOJ had three to 12 ADA violations, whereas the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was cited for a total of 51 ADA violations, according to the agreement.
The $83 million Killeen-Fort Hood airport opened in August of 2004 — 14 years after the ADA Act was signed into law — as part of a joint-use project between Fort Hood and the city of Killeen. The airport, once touted for bringing the “first escalator” to Killeen, is lacking basic accommodations to provide for traveling people with disabilities.
The DOJ investigation found the airport lacked ADA compliant parking, exterior walkways, vending machines, floor space and restrooms.
Among the list of “altered facilities” in need of ADA upgrades, the highest offenders were: Killeen City Hall, 43 violations, Killeen Arts & Activities Center, 44 violations, and Long Branch Park which was cited for 54 ADA violations.
Killeen’s City Hall is one of the oldest buildings in town, a historic red brick, 1920s structure which originally housed Killeen High School.
To see the DOJ’s lists of ADA improvements required at each city-owned property, go to https://bit.ly/3dYrdzW and https://bit.ly/2UvqAqJ.
TIMELINES
Some of the federally mandated ADA improvements are already in the works.
According to the recently published proposed city budget, the city is seeking City Council approval of an ADA Compliance Manager, a new position required under the federal agreement. Under the terms of the DOJ agreement, the city must hire at least one ADA Coordinator to “coordinate the City’s efforts to comply with and carry out its responsibilities under ADA, including any investigation of ADA-related complaints” within four months of the signed agreement.
Within two months of the agreement, the city must adopt and publicize a federally mandated notice, which states: “In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”), the City of Killeen, Texas will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities.” Read the full notice here: https://bit.ly/3hqrVYW.
Within three months, per the agreement, the city must retain an independent licensed architect who is knowledgeable about ADA requirements.
Within four months of the signed agreement, Killeen must adopt an ADA Grievance Procedure, distribute it to various agencies, and post copies of it in public buildings. Read the federally mandated grievance procedure notice here: https://bit.ly/3xzwjKL.
The city has anywhere between six months and three years to complete the physical ADA improvements needed at city-owned properties, according to the agreement.
When asked if there are any fines associated with Killeen’s ADA infractions, DOJ public affairs specialist Aryele N. Bradford said, “There are no fines (civil penalties) available to the United States under Title II of the ADA.”
“Title II does allow the United States to recover damages for aggrieved persons but there are no damages in this agreement,” she added.
The city is in the process of estimating the cost of the overarching ADA improvements project, Shine said Thursday.
