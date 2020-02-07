A veteran educator will be the guest speaker at a Black History Month event hosted by the Killeen branch of the NAACP. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, in Killeen.
Dr. Cherry Ross Gooden, a retired educator, will be the guest speaker at the event, open to the public.
Gooden served as an associate professor and chairperson of the Department of Curriculum & Instruction in the College of Education at Texas Southern University in Houston, according to information provided by TaNieka Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen NAACP.
Gooden graduated from Texas Southern University in 1964 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She also earned a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Cultural Studies with a program emphasis in Multicultural Education at the University of Houston.
Gooden has more than 48 years of teaching experience at both the elementary and university levels.
Gooden was an elementary teacher in the Houston Independent School District for 12 years.
Gooden is listed in “Who’s Who Among Black Americans” and “Who’s Who in American Education” and is the mother of two children, according to Driver-Moultrie.
“The Killeen Branch NAACP is excited about hosting this year’s Black History Month Program. The theme comes at such a crucial time in our nation’s history where it is important for the people to take a stand to allow their voice and vote to be heard. African Americans and The Vote is this year’s national theme and it is so impactful. When people don’t take the time to vote, they abandon one of the most important responsibilities as American citizens,” Driver-Moultrie said.
