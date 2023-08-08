The Killeen Branch of the NAACP won 1st Place for the Thalheimer Award for the Publication Award Category at the 114th NAACP National Convention. The convention took place from July 28-31 in Boston, Mass.
The Thalheimer Award is the NAACP’s top award given to Units for outstanding achievements.
The award recognizes state & state Area Conferences and branches for outstanding work in the implementation of the Association’s strategic priorities and goals mandated by the National Board of Directors in areas of the Work of the NAACP.
The publication award category recognizes units for Communications and Branding reflecting the work of the unit through the use of communication tools such as websites, social media and newsletters.
The 115th convention will be held next year in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.