Killeen NAACP

The Killeen NAACP won the Thalheimer Award at the 114th NAACP National Convention in Boston, Mass. Branch President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, poses with the award after the ceremony.

 Courtesy

The Killeen Branch of the NAACP won 1st Place for the Thalheimer Award for the Publication Award Category at the 114th NAACP National Convention. The convention took place from July 28-31 in Boston, Mass.

The Thalheimer Award is the NAACP’s top award given to Units for outstanding achievements.

