When the Killeen school board on Thursday voted 6-0 to name Jo Ann Fey as the lone finalist for the Killeen ISD superintendent job, many of the people in the audience at the board’s meeting room were members of the NAACP, Killeen chapter.
Those members came prepared to ask questions about Fey’s priorities and plans for the district.
“We realize the selection process was hard for the board. They really did it expeditiously, so it shows they made it a priority,” chapter President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said after the announcement. “But we did hope that it would have been a minority candidate.”
While Driver-Moultrie acknowledged that Fey did appear to be well suited to the position, she questioned the ethnicity issue, given Killeen’s population base and student demographics.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Killeen’s population is 39% White, 39.8% Black, 27.7% Hispanic, 11.6% are two or more groups, 1% Pacific Islanders
According the KISD website, 34.2% of students are Black, 32.8% of students are Hispanic, 19.1% of students are White, 9.2% of students are two or more races, 2.3% of students are Asian, and 2.1% of students are Pacific Islanders.
Fey touched on some key issues she plans to address. Among them was “increasing student achievement in all ethnic groups.” Fey said in a news release from KISD.
Following the news conference after the board meeting, a reporter with the Herald asked Driver-Moultrie about her first impressions of Fey and what issues were important priorities for a new superintendent. Driver-Moultrie said she needed a moment to form her thoughts, but before she could answer, Board President Brett Williams asked Driver-Moultrie to go outside the building for what appeared to be a private conversation. Williams later in the day apologized to the Herald, and said he was not under the impression he was interrupting an interview.
About 15 minutes after the news conference, Williams and Driver-Moultrie were still in a conversation outside the KISD administration building, along with several other local chapter NAACP members.
Williams and Driver-Moultrie were talking about the “emotion” of Thursday’s news on the lone finalist, said Williams, adding he personally invited Driver-Moultrie to the meeting.
“It is our hope that the new superintendent assures us that she will focus on all kids,” Driver-Moultrie said after talking to the board president. “And, that we can work in partnership to ensure we all do a better job of holding individuals accountable for the success of our students.”
Driver-Moultrie said the NAACP and the school district need to be partners.
“The NAACP, as a group of key community stakeholders, needs to be able to help in the process of setting up our students to be successful,” she said.
Driver-Moultrie stated that she had asked for a one-on-one meeting with Fey, following her formal hire date, to discuss some of the ideas she spoke about in her address.
“It takes a village,” Driver-Moultrie said. “And, we are ready to be more involved in the future.”
(1) comment
Hmmm, according to the WOKE devotees amongst us, women were once considered minorities.
....
I suspect as a DROWSY SLEEPER, this is something I'm far too ignorant to ever understand.
...
The voters of KILL'em must not be fully WOKE.
...
Those darn critters only elected TWO ALLEGED minorities to the KIDS board.
...
Hmmmmm[ohmy][scared][rolleyes][huh]
