The Killeen chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a Facebook Live question-and-answer conversation at 6 p.m. on Sunday on the chapter’s Facebook page.
The name of the event is “Speak Your Truth” and multiple speakers will be participating.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen NAACP, will be the moderator for the discussion.
The speakers include Jennifer Hetzel, an advocate for social justice who works for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce; Fred Chavez, a Copperas Cove city councilman; Tamara Mosely, a licensed professional counselor; Tommy Harris Jr., a servant leader and entrepreneur; and Gladys Wilson, a licensed professional counselor.
Questions for the event can be emailed to naacpkilleentx@yahoo.com.
The Killeen chapter also held a Facebook Live discussion on Thursday that included Driver-Moultrie, Kempner Mayor Keith Harvey, Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble as well as other community leaders.
Kimble spoke first on the incident that took place in Minnesota leading to the death of George Floyd.
“I saw something that was absolutely disgusting. I was embarrassed that that former officer and officers wore the same badge that I wear, that they took the same oath that I took. It was a stain on all the community relations and the trust that we have tried to build up here in Killeen,” Kimble said.
The panelists went on to speak on their thoughts and feelings about what happened to George Floyd and continued racial problems throughout the country. Viewers also asked the panel questions in the comments section under the Facebook video.
The Thursday discussion can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/naacpkbranch6189/. The Sunday Facebook Live video will be on the same webpage.
