The Killeen branch of the NAACP is having its 47th Annual Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet on March 20 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The event will begin with social time at 6:15 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m., according to a flyer from the organization.
The guest speaker will be Royce West, a state senator from Dallas.
West is also running for U.S. Senate, and finished No. 2 in the Democratic primary earlier this week. He’ll face top vote-getter MJ Hegar of Round Rock in a May 26 runoff.
The winner of the runoff will face three-term incumbent John Cornyn, Republican, in the general election in November.
Tickets are $40 each or a table for eight can be reserved for $350.
For more information on the event, call the president of the branch, Taneika Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562.
