The Killeen chapter of the NAACP will be hosting its Back to School Backpack Giveaway and celebrating its 50th anniversary on Aug. 1, according to flyers for the events.
The events will be held simultaneously from 9 a.m. to noon at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, in Killeen.
The backpacks will be given out in a drive-thru fashion in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Residents can register for the backpack giveaway at www.eventbrite.com.
At the 50th anniversary, gifts will be given to the first 50 guests who either register to vote or become a member of the organization, according to the flyer.
