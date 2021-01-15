A text message with misleading information that appears as though it came from the NAACP has been circulating telling people to watch out for white supremacist groups coming into the area.
This message did not come from the NAACP, according to Tanieka Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP.
“The National Office of the NAACP, the Texas State Conference of the NAACP, nor the local branch of the NAACP authored this text and sent it out,” Driver-Moultrie said in a news release.
The misleading text, in part, says white supremacist groups have initiations happening this weekend.
“As part of the initiation it is said that they will be looking to snatch black men and boys and hang them, shoot them, torture them and kill them,” according to the text.
Driver-Moultrie called it a “fake” text.
Driver-Moultrie added some of her thoughts on recent events that have stretched racial tensions.
“In the wake of racial uprising, unrest and tension that has again reared its head throughout this world with last week’s attack on our nation’s capital, we know the struggle is not over! All of the terrorists that took part in the attack have not been arrested; some are still out there. So, as we journey into Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday and the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris, our message is simple: stay safe, stay healthy, racism is not dead, we must seek peace, and we must seek love,” she said.
