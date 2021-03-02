The Killeen branch of the NAACP will host its 8th annual prayer breakfast this Saturday.
The event, hosted by Women in the NAACP, will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 6 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest speaker Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie will highlight the event’s theme “Valiant Women Refusing To Be Silent.”
For more information about the local NAACP chapter and upcoming events visit facebook.com/naacpkbranch6189.
