The Killeen Chapter of the NAACP will be helping local residents on Election Day, which is Tuesday, by providing rides to polling locations, monitoring the polls and taking calls from residents about potential incidents at polling places.
Taneika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen NAACP, said “the overall goal is to get everyone to register to vote and to hold elected officials accountable as they hold their offices.”
The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club will be helping the NAACP chapter by providing rides and acting as poll monitors on election day, according to Driver-Moultrie.
Driver-Moultrie said the Buffalo Soldiers will be taking voters to the polls and then back to their designated location.
If a resident needs a ride to a polling location or has any issues at the polling location on election day, they can call 254-338-1562 and the NAACP chapter will take the complaint to the State Conference NAACP.
The local chapter will be at the Greater Peace Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, in Killeen on Tuesday.
Driver-Moultrie also wanted to clarify the stance of the NAACP on politics.
“The NAACP is non-partisan and does not support any candidate at the national, state or local level,” she said.
She also mentioned a campaign the local chapter is conducting called “Black the Vote.”
“Because we know there is concern nationwide for the Black vote. We are encouraging Black voters to go to the ballots and cast their votes. It’s an encouraging, uplifting cause to get them to go vote,” Driver-Moultrie said.
Today, the Killeen NAACP will be offering rides to senior residents to the polling locations to vote early. Call 254-458-1563 for a ride today, the last day of early voting.
