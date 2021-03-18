Killeen residents are invited to attend a neighborhood parks open house on Monday at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The event is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., but those who come are free to come and go as they wish, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release.
As part of the new parks master plan development process, multiple stations will be set up along with interactive activities to gather input on a variety of topics, the release said.
The focus for the event is parks in underserved neighborhoods, such as AA Lane, Camacho, Fowler, Fox Creek, Hunt, Iduma, Lions Neighborhood, Maxdale, Phyllis and Stewart.
Those who attend can register to win one of two family season passes to the Family Aquatics Center.
Public input is vital to the plan’s development, the release said.
For more information on the parks master plan, go to www.killeenparks.com.
