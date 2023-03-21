Neighborhood.jpg

Neighbors in this neighborhood have banded together to try to address an increase in criminal activity.

Following a story last week about a Killeen neighborhood up in arms over criminal mischief the neighbors attribute to juveniles who live at a home on Verbena Loop under the jurisdiction of the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, the Herald received answers to some questions from the state agency.

“The home is being used to temporarily house foster youth for whom placement cannot immediately be found,” Department of Family Protective Services spokesman Mark Wilson said in an email. “The youth are supervised 24 hrs. a day by CPS (Child Protective Services) staff.”

