Following a story last week about a Killeen neighborhood up in arms over criminal mischief the neighbors attribute to juveniles who live at a home on Verbena Loop under the jurisdiction of the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, the Herald received answers to some questions from the state agency.
“The home is being used to temporarily house foster youth for whom placement cannot immediately be found,” Department of Family Protective Services spokesman Mark Wilson said in an email. “The youth are supervised 24 hrs. a day by CPS (Child Protective Services) staff.”
The Herald sent questions to the state agency regarding the situation which has given the neighborhood group cause to seek some type of resolution to incidents of criminal mischief, assaults, tobacco violations and narcotics investigations that have been plaguing the neighborhood, verified by reports from the Killeen Police Department.
According to statements made by several neighbors at a neighborhood meeting on March 13, the response from CPS has been slow, if any, to their concerns about the supervision of youth who live there.
Neighbors say they are not just concerned for themselves, but for the type of care and supervision the youth who live there receive.
Vivian Munera-Spears, who lives in the south Killeen neighborhood, said she witnessed a situation outside her home in November 2022 when one of the juveniles appeared to be agitated while talking on his cellphone near her mailbox in front of her home.
According to Munera-Spears, he threatened self-harm and used profane language. A security guard with the CPS home told her the youth was “not taking his medication,” Munera-Spears said.
Residents in the area have photos of trash which they believe is also part of the problem — alcohol bottles, cigarette packages and drug paraphernalia.
A home on nearby Southport Drive is currently vacant and several young men have been seen jumping fences, loitering in the yard there and peeking through windows, the neighbors said. The residents said at least two of the teens are residents from the home on Verbena Loop.
“It’s not just one house, these teens have been seen jumping fences at homes that are occupied, many times residents are at home,” said Leanne Stephenson, one of the neighbors.
In his email to the Herald, Wilson confirmed that there had been meetings with neighbors about issues of concern.
“CPS leadership have had a number of conversations and listening sessions with concerned neighbors and have provided them with contacts they can reach out to if they have issues,” Wilson said.
In his email, Wilson confirmed that there are four juveniles who live at the residence.
“Four youth are currently staying at the home supervised by two staffers and an off-duty law enforcement officer at all times,” Wilson said.
Last week, the Herald knocked on the front door the home to ask for a comment about the situation, but no one answered the door.
Following an email to Wilson for comment, he said, “This is a home that serves children. No one in the home is authorized to speak with media, and opening the door to people who are not expected or approved is a security issue for both our staff and the children we serve. The staff working at the house are there to ensure the safety and well-being of children in foster care at all times.”
Munera-Spears and several others are planning to speak to the Killeen City Council about the issue Tuesday night.
According to Killeen Councilman Riakos Adams, he met with Munera-Spears and others about the situation and listened to their concerns.
“I suggested they reach out to our state legislators about the issue of CPS Watch Homes in Killeen,” said Riakos, who represents the city’s District 2, where the CPS house is located.
“We cannot force them out (of the neighborhood), because its a complex issue about an overcrowded system and these homes are designed for juveniles in transition.”
Riakos also said he has spoken to the chief of police about this neighborhood and what neighbors have experienced.
“It boils down to there’s not much that the council can do as a body, because the issue is under the jurisdiction of state government,” Adams said.
“We understand the concern of the residents in this neighborhood, however, they need to contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for assistance,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said last week in response to questions from the Herald. “Our department will continue to respond to any crime related issues in this area, however, due to juvenile involvement, the information is limited.”
