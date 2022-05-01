Tanks Pub and Grill in Killeen will have carnival games galore on Saturday as it has partnered with Operation Phantom Support for Spring Carnival Night. The carnival is set to take place from 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the pub, 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Carnival games expected to be set up at the event include ring toss, balloon pop, a fortune teller, chicken poop bingo, ax throwing, corn hole, bean bag tic-tac-toe and basketball throw.
Tanks and Operation Phantom Support will provide door prizes and game prizes. The top prize is a basketball signed by former Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson, according to an event flyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.