Dozens of people began filing into former West Ward Elementary in north Killeen Saturday for a free concert event started by a local nonprofit organization.
Levallois Hamilton of Free My City Outreach explained the origins of Saturday’s free concert event called Power Surge. The idea for the event came about as coronavirus-related restrictions began to be lifted.
“What we pretty much did was we just wanted to do something where we could be intentional,” Hamilton said. “We didn’t want to just pop up, do something and then be gone.”
Over the past few weeks, Hamilton and others have spent time in the neighborhood near the school, reaching out in various ways.
“We’ve been out here connecting with residents doing trash cleanups, doing prayer walks and then today is like our combination event,” he said.
Outside the school, there were a couple of different bounce houses and multiple people played basketball on the outdoor hoops.
Harker Heights residents Jeannette Ford and Bryan Ford came to support the event because they are members of True Deliverance Ministry, which meets at the former West Ward Elementary School.
“I think it’s really awesome that they are coming out with different churches and different organizations to give back to the community in the type of neighborhood, coming out to support and just spread the love of Jesus,” Jeannette Ford said.
Though the Fords live in Heights, Jeannette said they grew up in neighborhoods like those in north Killeen.
“We have different events all the time to just help out because we came from these streets as well,” she said. “We lived in this side of town.”
She said it means a lot to know that there are organizations that go around to show they care about the children and the community.
Saturday’s event culminated in a concert that included Emcee Monique Barsh, Kamira, 41 Potential, 41 Kool, Earl Dix, Carl Bess, Rian Green, Cold Front and Hamilton.
The details are being worked out, but Hamilton said Power Surge will return in a different neighborhood — likely next year.
