AR Kares 4 All, a local nonprofit, held a free food giveaway to local residents in north Killeen on Thursday.
The giveaway was held in a drive-thru fashion where residents pulled up in their vehicles and got boxes of food put into their car.
Maricello Brown, the founder of AR Kares 4 All, spoke on the food drive.
“AR Kares 4 All, we help everybody, whether they are homeless, non-homeless, what we are doing today is giving away 2,000 pounds of food,” Brown said.
He added that the food included Tyson chicken and lots of non-perishable items.
The nonprofit will continue the food giveaway once per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.