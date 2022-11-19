A Killeen nonprofit organization has a long-awaited indoor facility, and it officially opened it to the public Saturday.
The 10th Street Studio and Workshop, operated by Killeen Creators, is a multi-purpose facility, according to Kristin Wright, executive director of Killeen Creators.
The studio, 701 N. 10th St., will be a place for people to work on art projects or participate in peer support groups with others who experience certain conditions, such as post traumatic stress disorder. It will also give Killeen Creators an opportunity to host classes and workshops for gardening or art, something the organization had been unable to do when it operated out of community gardens.
“We didn’t have electricity, we couldn’t store supplies,” Wright said Saturday. “It was hard, and we still included some art in our art days at the garden, but it was nowhere near what we can do in here.”
The new facility in downtown Killeen bustled with people creating various different works of art, including Lorelai Tariske, who was creating Christmas gift wrapping paper with recycled moving paper.
“We’re doing recycled crafts,” she said. “We get a lot of packing paper, and you end up just throwing away trash cans full of paper. I’m like, what can I do with this; I feel bad just to be throwing it all away.”
To decorate the paper, Tariske was using acrylic paint along with potato stamps.
Partnering with Killeen Creators as a member of AmeriCorps, Killeen native Michelé Crowder mingled with the few dozen people who entered through the doors of the facility Saturday.
“My context is my hometown,” Crowder said. “I have partnered with Killeen Creators because they are focused on alleviating disenfranchisement, hunger, homelessness, PTSD through gardening, somewhat art therapy and support groups.”
Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson also showed up for the facility’s opening. Wilkerson is a founding board member of Killeen Creators.
Wilkerson explained that when Wright was starting the organization and looking for board members, he had to get behind it.
“Initially, I got involved with it because from the whole food desert situation going on in the north side of Killeen,” Wilkerson said. “I saw the energy that Kristin and others had poured into saying OK it’s enough to just talk about it but actually starting to do something about it.”
The property that houses the facility is also the organization’s fourth community garden in Killeen. Wright said the ultimate goal is to have a community garden within walking distance — or about eight blocks — from everyone in the city.
