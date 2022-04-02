HARKER HEIGHTS — Families in Crisis, a Killeen-based nonprofit, netted around $22,000 in a fundraiser at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights on March 26.
Larry Moehnke, secretary of the Families in Crisis board of directors, said his hope had been to raise around $25,000.
Moehnke explained Thursday why the fundraiser is crucial for the organization.
“There’s a great importance,” Moehnke said. “First of all, that we secure funds because we secure grants, but those grants are dedicated to specific things like transition housing or something. So they don’t really help us with operational costs.
“A fundraiser like this can be used in any spot that we need it as far as general operating funds that we need.”
Moehnke explained that a fundraiser as large as the one on March 26 gives the organization exposure in the community.
Families in Crisis consists of two emergency domestic violence shelters, a homeless shelter, crisis intervention counseling, hospital accompaniment, life skills classes, a veteran’s housing assistance program and transitional housing.
In 2021, Families in Crisis helped a multitude of people in the community.
At the Killeen domestic violence shelter, an average of 38 people stayed per night in the 65-bed facility. In Temple, an average of nine people stayed per night at the 14-bed shelter. The homeless shelter in Killeen saw an average of 54 people per night in the 78-bed facility.
The organization’s 24-hour hotline received 8,650 calls in 2021, which equals around one call per hour for the entire year. The organization also helped 476 clients who were actively coping with ongoing abuse or sexual assault.
Finally, in 2021, Families in Crisis provided transitional housing assistance to 1,632 people in 754 households, 679 veterans in 308 households, and it provided mortgage assistance to 50 households.
The March 26 event featured six tables sponsored by local organizations that offered a separate food item paired with a wine that matches. There was also a silent auction, where attendees bid on a multitude of items.
Moehnke explained that a few donations are still coming in.
“I don’t think it’ll be real significant where I can raise that final total (of $22,000),” Moehnke said. “Because of the event, we had a few more donations that were going to be coming in, so we did real well.”
More than 150 people showed up for the fundraiser.
Veronica Joseph, shelter manager for the Killeen domestic violence shelter, said she was thrilled to see so many people supporting the event.
The money that is raised will go to all of the organization’s shelters and services, which Joseph said is needed to offset some other things.
“There are various things that we need that may not be covered under grants that we utilize since we are a nonprofit,” she said. “Really, items that we need to help are called ‘starting over kits,’ which essentially let our clients, when they get into housing, to help them really start over.”
Supporting the shelter by partaking in the wine-pairing event were Killeen resident Valerie Payson and her husband, Mark Kujan.
Payson explained she came at the recommendation of one of the candidates for Killeen ISD school board.
“It’s extremely encouraging, and it’s inspiring to know that everybody wants to give back to the community, and it’s just uplifting,” she said. “(it has been) a lot of fun and we’re having a good time supporting a cause.”
