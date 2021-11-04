Feeding a Multitude of Central Texas, a Killeen nonprofit organization, is seeking donations for a free community event it is planning for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Long Branch Park in Killeen.
The nonprofit organization is seeking donations of items that include nonperishable foods, hygiene items, clothing, socks, hats, gloves, blankets and toys, said Melvenia Morrow, chief executive officer of the organization.
To coordinate drop-off of donated items, contact Morrow via email at evettemorrow@yahoo.com, by phone at 862-367-4831 or through the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/924114468338199/.
Donations can also be dropped off on Dec. 18 during the time of the event at the park, 1101 Branch Drive, in Killeen, by the skateboard rink.
Morrow said during the event that the organization will have 100 free chicken bites donated by Plucker’s and 50 meal cards donated by Chick-fil-A.
