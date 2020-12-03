Around 260 kids will receive presents for Christmas thanks to the Santa Pals Toy Drive put on by Bring Everyone in the Zone, a nonprofit in Killeen.
The organization has been running the toy drive for around 11 years and has helped thousands of families along the way, according to Maureen Jouett, the head of the nonprofit.
Boxes are at many local businesses to collect toys from now until Dec. 18 for kids ages 2-12.
New, unwrapped toys are accepted as well as any financial donations that would be used to buy toys, according to Jouett.
Jouett said they like to get one nice gift, one “OK gift” and one stocking stuffer for each kid.
As organizers prepare the gifts, they contact the family to pick up the presents from the Killeen Help Center at 204 Priest Drive in Killeen. However, this year will be slightly different as families will not be able to enter the building because of COVID-19. Jouett said the family will be told how to pick up their gifts once they are ready.
Normally, the nonprofit begins taking applications to receive presents in early October each year. The deadline for parents to apply this year has expired.
Jouett talked about what it means to her to be able to help out.
“This program is a community service program for our organization because we normally only help veterans. Our staff enjoys doing it and I think the community needs it.,” Jouett said.
The following locations all have a drop box where toys can be donated.
Killeen
Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, 254-213-7847
Coffee Beanery, 2408 S. Clear Creek Road, 254-630-1721
Big Ricks, 505 S. Twin Creek Drive, 254-634-2104
Family Dollar, 412 S. Fort Hood St., 254-526-5182
Veterans United, 1302 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, 254-350-2250
Killeen Daily Herald, 1809 Florence Road, 254-634-2125
Specks, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, 254-616-5871
Bates Nissan, 5501 E. Central Texas Expressway, 254-699-7181
Buddy’s Home Furnishings, 830 S. Fort Hood St., 254-634-0961
Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, 3304 Community Blvd., 254-501-8805
Harker Heights
PenFed Credit Union, 701 W. Central Texas Expressway, 254-247-5626
Central Texas Chevy Coalition, 2621 Douglas Fir
Liberty Hill
Meridell Achievement Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.