Killeen nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for a grant from the Rotary Club of Georgetown Field of Honor Beneficiary Committee.
Grants will be distributed at the sixth annual Field of Honor scheduled for the week of Nov. 5 through Nov. 12.
Nonprofit organizations which serve first responders, active-duty military personnel, veterans, law enforcement members and their families are eligible as grant recipients. The Rotary Club is only accepting online grant submissions at this time, which may be filled out here: https://bit.ly/3IE8BmU.
Organizations which received the same grant in 2021 will not be able to apply for the 2022 program.
The deadline to apply is the end of July, organizers said.
