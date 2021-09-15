Part of an annual charity sale, the Killeen Noon Lions Club has invited members of the community to attend a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Oct. 2 at 5100 Trimmier Road.
The Club is not asking the community for donations, but emphasized that all proceeds from the yard sale will go towards charity. Speaking for the organization, Publicity Director Joe Holman said the money raised will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, the Children’s Cancer Society, and the Killeen Food Care Center, among others.
