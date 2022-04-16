The Killeen Noon Lions Club will host its 17th annual golf tournament on April 29 starting 1 p.m. at Stonetree Golf Course, 1600 Stonetree Drive.
Cost of entry for the four-person scramble is $75, which pays for range balls, cart, lunch, soft drinks, water and a prize raffle ticket. Mulligans and raffle tickets are also available for purchase.
Team prizes are for first, second, third, seventh and 11th places.
Registration deadline is April 25.
For more information, contact Will Montrose, 910-988-6766 or Dick Chapin, 254-319-8034.
