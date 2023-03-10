Get your spray paint ready.

Killeen now has a designated ‘“graffiti wall” for public use, and anyone who “tags” the concrete wall with a touch of spray paint should have no fear of any vandalism charges coming against them.

Graffiti wall-3.jpg

The wallride feature of the renovated Conder skate park is an area where artistic expression is permitted as an outlet so long as it is not offensive or vulgar, according to city officials.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.