It’s all part of the new skate part at Conder Park, 810 Conder St., in north Killeen.
Last weekend, Killeen Recreation Services and other city officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the improved skate park, which includes a large concrete ramp. The wall on the ramp is free for graffiti artists to color.
“The skate park was designed with new ramps, rails, and a graffiti wall for public use,” according to city officials.
“The Recreation Services team recognizes that street art, independent art, punk rock, and skateboarding cultures overlap, so the wallride feature of the new park is an area where artistic expression is permitted as an outlet for local artists and others, so long as it is not offensive or vulgar,” according to the city.
The wall already had a lot of spray paint on it as of Friday.
