Thanks to the coronavirus, businesses have closed, schools have closed and almost everyone is now walking around with a mask on their face. Things are a lot different then the way they used to be.
Crisis nurse Brianne Brown Peters, a Killeen resident, felt that she had to do something to help people dealing with the virus, and after talking it over with her immediate family, she did just that. On April 16, she accepted the assignment of going to New York, when at the time, the city was getting hit hard by the virus.
Peters was in New York for a total of 77 days. She got back to Killeen the first week in July.
“When the New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on the news calling for nurse assistance, and the (virus) numbers kept increasing, I told my husband I need to help. Nurses were needed at that time,” Peters said, adding about eight to 10 people were dying a day.
In New York, Peters was assigned to a long-term acute care facility (LPAC), where she helped treat patients betwee ages 33 to 106.
“When the hospitals got the patients off the ventilators — basically death’s door — they sent the patients to us. We had to manage the care,” Peters said. “They had no rooms in the hospitals. We had people who were unstable.”
Day one in New York was orientation.
“Day two I saw death,” Peters said. “I actually saw some people die. I helped take people to the morgue. The job was fast and furious from the end of April to the beginning of May.”
Eventually, it started to taper out, and the numbers started to go down.
While Peters was there, the numbers got high to the point officials made a COVID floor at the hospital. Out of 100 nurses in the facility, they chose only two nurses to run it, and Peters was one of the chosen ones.
Other crisis nurses from other states also came to New York to help.
“The governor of New York put it in place for us to work there without a New York license, Thank God for him,” said Peters.
When asked where will she head to next, Peters had this to say: “I am headed to a hot spot in Texas. I am happy about going somewhere in Texas because I am originally from Austin, Texas. I wanted to try and save as many people as I could in New York. I wanted to be that last person of comfort for those that can’t have family members to be with them at the end. That was my main thing. Now I come home to use all I have learned and experienced to help my fellow Texans.”
Peters is spending some time with her family, and making sure she is healthy before being sent to her next hot spot somewhere in Texas.
Peters is originally from Austin. From 2011 to 2018 she came to Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights as a registered nurse, and went back to school while still working to became a licensed vocational nurse.
While at Indian Oaks, her job title was assistant director of nursing for three years. Later, she was promoted and transferred to Rosewood in Killeen as a director of nursing for two years. She left Rosewood to be a crisis nurse. She is happily married to Timothy Peters. She has three children, Tayron Simmons, Quintina Simmons and Carols Chavev II.
“I have two step children Timothy Peters II and Kendra Peters,” she added.
