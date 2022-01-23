Killeen nutrition expert explains how much protein is necessary for a healthy diet

It’s no secret that protein is an essential macronutrient with many health benefits for the human body. Besides helping to maintain a proper fluid balance within the body, protein also builds and repairs tissues, transports nutrients and provides other essential functions.
While it’s evident that protein is necessary for good health, determining how much of the nutrient is needed isn’t always easy.
“The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for protein is .8g per kilogram of body weight,” said nutritionist Amberly Malone with AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
According to the Harvard Medical School, the RDA is the amount of a specific nutrient you need to meet your essential nutritional requirement.
This means that the exact amount of protein necessary for a healthy diet differs from person to person.
“To calculate this (amount), simply take your weight in pounds, divide it by 2.2 to convert it to kilograms, then multiply that number by .8 to get grams of protein per day,” Malone said.
While the RDA is quickly calculated, it’s important to note that this amount only shows the minimum needs of the body to prevent deficiency.
“Your individual needs will depend on your age, health status, activity level and personal goals,” Malone said.
While adults should watch their daily protein intake to prevent deficiencies and stay healthy, this action is usually not required with children.
“It is not usually necessary to monitor how much protein your child is getting,” Malone said. “Most children can meet their protein needs by simply eating a normal healthful diet. Include a protein food with each meal, and your child will likely meet their needs.”
Good protein sources include meats, fish, eggs, beans and lentils, dairy foods and dairy alternatives like soy milk, nuts, seeds, and higher protein grains like quinoa.
“For those who are looking for more plant-based options, some other options include tofu, tempeh, lentil-based pastas, edamame and seitan,” Malone said. “While these are great for vegans and vegetarians, eating more plant-based foods is beneficial for everyone.”
Even protein shakes can count toward your daily protein goal but should be part of a healthy diet.
“Protein shakes can ... be very useful for individuals with high protein needs, such as athletes,” Malone said. “But getting your protein from whole foods comes with added benefits of other nutrients that you likely won’t find in protein shakes.”
It’s also important to watch the nutrition facts on your dietary supplements.
“Some protein shakes have far too much protein for the average individual,” she said. “They tend to not be very satisfying and don’t keep you full for very long. If you enjoy protein shakes, by all means, include them in your diet. But don’t forget to eat some whole sources of protein as well and preferably make them your primary source of protein.”
This guideline is especially important for individuals who work out.
“Those who exercise regularly will have increased protein needs, especially for individuals with specific muscle-building goals,” Malone said. “It’s best to talk with a Registered Dietitian or another qualified professional to understand your personal protein needs.”
While high protein, low-calorie diets can support body decomposition - losing fat while maintaining muscle - a caloric deficit is needed to simply lose weight.
“Eating too much protein may inhibit your weight loss efforts,” Malone said. “It’s best to speak with a Registered Dietitian or other qualified professional to build a weight loss plan that works for you.”
