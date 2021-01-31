As of Jan. 20, the City of Killeen is offering city residents the option to apply for rental and mortgage assistance due to COVID-19.
Qualifying applicants may receive up to six months or $4,000 of assistance, according to a city news release.
“As of this email, we have received 669 applications,” City spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Tuesday. “Many are incomplete and are requiring follow-up. Once all required documents are received from the applicant, staff must verify what is owed with landlords/property managers/mortgage servicers and their participation.
“The entire application process could take two to three weeks, so it is incumbent on all parties to provide all required information as timely as possible.”
Qualified applicants must be Killeen residents, must have experienced a negative financial impact on household income resulting from COVID-19 and must not have received previous rental assistance from the City of Killeen.
There are maximum income levels based on household size. Funding is limited and will be granted on a first come, first served basis.
Funding for this program is made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and all applications are subject to program regulatory and statutory guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the release.
Short-term emergency rental and mortgage assistance is to address housing instability directly related to loss of income due to COVID-19. The City of Killeen is not obligated to fund a submitted application. All application considerations are subject to available funds.
The maximum assistance that may be offered is the lesser of $4,000 or six months of rent or mortgage and is based on individual need. Over-subsidizing is prohibited by federal regulation. Payments will be made directly to landlords, property managers or mortgage servicers who must agree to participate in this assistance program before payment is issued, the release said.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown has constituents who are facing this issue.
“I have been directly contacted by 20 residents facing eviction and I lost count of how many others asked about assistance,” Brown said by email on Tuesday. “Mostly people are asking about qualifications, stipulations, and if there are any alternatives for people facing eviction for other reasons than late rent. Several people have also asked about who makes the stipulations.”
Brown touched on state and federal efforts in this area.
“I think everyone is trying their best right now in an unprecedented and fluid situation,” she said. “That said, I think that more money could be diverted to helping people find housing if they are evicted for other reasons or if they are not going to be able to afford their place even with rental assistance.”
Brown believes it is still too early to determine how things will change under the Biden administration.
“It all depends on what Congress does and if they approve another stimulus package,” she said. “Also, if businesses open back up, people should be able to go back to work and afford rent as long as they have help getting caught up.”
Councilmember Shirley Fleming said by email on Thursday that a similar number of constituents have contacted her about this issue.
“All 20 are being evicted,” Fleming said. “As for state and federal, I believe both are doing all they can to assist the citizens in this situation. Yes, there is always more that can be done, increase the funding, provide more information publicly, community coming forward in unity and understanding both parties. The landlord needs his money to continue their business.
“Our constituents certainly need to be able to stay in their homes during this pandemic crisis,” Fleming said. “There has to be a way to come together in UNITY without hurting our citizens.
“With Biden and Harris in office, I know that our country is heading for positive and greater change, Look what they have done in the first days in office, Oh my, after four years of Biden and Harris, we will have a great country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.