The city of Killeen, in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, is partnering with Bancorp South to provide a free first-time homebuyers course, to be presented fully in Spanish.
According to Killeen’s Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford, the course will focus on the advantages and disadvantages of being a homeowner, managing money and credit, mortgage options, and the home-buying process from start to finish.
The course will be presented via Zoom on Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants may register at www.killeentexas.gov/hap by Sept. 29. Residents can call 254-501-7843 in Spanish, or 254-501-7844 in English.
