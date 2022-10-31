The two Killeen police officers involved in a shooting on Sunday that injured a carjacking suspect have been identified as Michael Swan and Jennifer Amezquita.
“As per protocol, the two officers ... will be placed on (paid) administrative leave,” according to a news release. “The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating” the incident.
Just before 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen about a carjacking.
“Officers were told that a suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and stole the victim’s white sedan,” according to the news release. “Approximately 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery and a suspicious armed (person) at the AutoZone parking lot” at 502 Veterans Memorial Blvd. “When officers arrived, they (found) the armed suspect.”
After police gave the man “multiple commands” to drop his weapon, he continued along 10th Street, where he tried to hijack a passing truck. But “the occupants of that vehicle got down (and) refused to get out and the suspect jumped out of that vehicle and took off on foot again,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said on Sunday.
“Officers continued to contain the suspect from the public when he jumped into a nearby marked police car that was unoccupied,” the release shows. “As officers continued to give the suspect commands to disarm himself and surrender, he started to drive off and officers discharged their duty weapons, (hitting) him.”
According to a video posted online, police shouted several times at the suspect to get out of the car or he would be shot. Several seconds later, police could be seen firing about a dozen times at the car and glass shattered.
The car drove off, traveling about 100 feet along railroad tracks to where it came to rest in the brush. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition.
The suspect has not been charged, police said Tuesday.
“The investigation is active and the suspect is still in the hospital,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email to the Herald late Tuesday.
Swan is a 16-year-veteran, and Amezquita is a four-year veteran. Along with KPD, the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
