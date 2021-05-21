City of Killeen offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, May 31.
Emergency services will operate without interruption, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Garbage collection will run on its normal schedule, but the transfer station and recycle center will be closed. Recycle trailers will remain open.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Both libraries will be closed, Lions Club Park Senior Center and Killeen Animal Shelter will be closed, according to the release.
Normal business hours will resume June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.