Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King signed a proclamation Tuesday officially recognizing the month of June as Pride Month. The proclamation states that pride celebrations were born from “an extreme incident of persecution that inspired the uprising of a movement based in love,” and mentions the 1969 Stonewall Uprising and 2015 Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage.
“The City of Killeen embraces equality, and the LGBTQIA+ community is a part of that diversity,” reads the Killeen proclamation.
Why wasn't there a vote by the citizens on this?
