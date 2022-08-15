In a Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday, officials will consider accepting about $10 million in federal grants for improvements to a taxiway at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
“The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (KFHRA) staff submitted two grant applications to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the rehabilitation of Taxiway B,” according to city documents. “The project will include milling and overlay of Taxiway B, addition of shoulders, updating the edge lighting, reconstruction of Taxiway B3, and the replacement of all taxiway markings.”
At just over $4.9 million, the first grant is for Phase 1 of the project.
“The grant will fund $4,444,444 of the cost, and the Passenger Facility Charge will fund the remaining $488,618,” the documents show.
In Phase II, the grant funds $5,533,409, and the Passenger Facility Charge, or PFC, program covers the remaining $88,910.
“The total amount of both grants is $9,888,943,” according to the city. “Total project cost is $10,466,471. The city may receive additional year-end funding from the FAA for the second grant, Phase II, which would modify the grant up to $6,348,357 and the additional match would come from the PFC fund.”
TTG Utilities of Gatesville was the only bidder for the rehab project, at $9,525,487.13.
“The bid was reviewed by aviation staff and our consultants, Garver Engineering, and found to meet all the requirements of the bid and was less than the ‘engineers opinion of probable cost,’” city documents show. “TTG is a seasoned construction firm (that) has successfully completed airfield projects for the city’s Aviation Department and Fort Hood, on Robert Gray Army Airfield (RGAAF). We believe that the bid submitted by TTG Utilities represents a good value for the City of Killeen.”
The airport averages 232 flights a day, with 87% of those being military aircraft, according to airnav.com. Another 12% are commercial flights, and the other 1% is transient general aviation.
The workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
