Killeen City Council members during a workshop on Tuesday will discuss accepting a pair of grants worth nearly $10 million for Taxiway B improvements.

In a Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday, officials will consider accepting about $10 million in federal grants for improvements to a taxiway at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

“The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (KFHRA) staff submitted two grant applications to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the rehabilitation of Taxiway B,” according to city documents. “The project will include milling and overlay of Taxiway B, addition of shoulders, updating the edge lighting, reconstruction of Taxiway B3, and the replacement of all taxiway markings.”

