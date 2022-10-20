I-14 welcome sign

The Killeen welcome sign on I-14 near Harker Heights was razed in October 2021 following several accidents there and the death of Julianna Allen, 18, whose car left the interstate more than six months earlier, rolled over and hit the sign.

Staff officials will determine how much it would cost for the Texas Department of Transportation to design and create welcome signs for the east and west entrances to Killeen and where they should be placed following a request on Tuesday by Councilman Michael Boyd.

“I want to point out that the original ones were a result of grants received through Keep Killeen Beautiful,” former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said during “citizens comments” at Tuesday’s Killeen Council meeting. “That’s how they were paid for. It didn’t come out of any city funds directly. They are expensive signs. I believe the one that kept getting hit over on (Interstate 14) at Rosewood was well over $100,000.”

