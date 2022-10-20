Staff officials will determine how much it would cost for the Texas Department of Transportation to design and create welcome signs for the east and west entrances to Killeen and where they should be placed following a request on Tuesday by Councilman Michael Boyd.
“I want to point out that the original ones were a result of grants received through Keep Killeen Beautiful,” former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said during “citizens comments” at Tuesday’s Killeen Council meeting. “That’s how they were paid for. It didn’t come out of any city funds directly. They are expensive signs. I believe the one that kept getting hit over on (Interstate 14) at Rosewood was well over $100,000.”
In October 2021, more than six months after an 18-year-old Harker Heights High School student died when she crashed into it, what remained of the sign had been removed from the median.
The sign lay in disrepair for weeks as lettering hung off the structure, with bouquets of flowers below, in memory of Julianna Rae Allen, who died when the vehicle she was driving left the interstate just before 4 a.m. on April 15, 2021, slid sideways and rolled onto the driver’s side before hitting the sign.
“As we know, we had one that was recently located at the west entrance into Killeen coming in from Harker Heights,” Boyd said. “That one no longer exists.”
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh said the city has no plans to replace the sign.
“We have not taken that any further,” she said. “It would be a rather long process and first, we would need funding to be identified for that. Then, we would have to go through the process with TxDOT to identify a location, have a design done (and) have them approve the design and the location.”
And that could take “a couple of years,” Singh said.
TxDOT must approve the design and placement of signs on state rights of way, Singh said.
“If we do this again, do we do anything to mitigate the chances of something like that happening again?” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said. “If we can do it in a way that limits or mitigates that from happening in the future, I think that would be the smart way to go about it.”
The sign — and the accidents reported there — inspired the creation of a Facebook group called “Welcome to Killeen sign” that had more than 1,300 followers. Since Allen’s death, the group has been renamed “Killeen-Bell County Discussion.”
Killeen does have a welcome sign, complete with big letters and landscaping, along State Highway 195 south of the city.
After Boyd offered a motion of direction for staff to “research costs and possibly (establish a) welcome sign at the entrance of Killeen similar to the sign on Highway 195,” Wilkerson seconded the motion and made an amendment to “explore” all types of welcome signs.
“With what our mayor pro tem said ... we want to look at all different options,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “We used to have a billboard right there where the sign got destroyed was. I mean, the billboard was nice to have as a welcoming but also served as notifications” for other city events and activities, including elections.
Segarra seconded the amended motion, and it passed, along with the original motion, 7-0.
Boyd went further, suggesting that two more signs should be erected identifying all council members “for those in the city and those visiting to know who council members are.”
“A lot of our constituents aren’t sure who their representatives are, let alone their names,” Boyd said. “This also helps to educate the public. This is not like a billboard with a council member name and a title. It’s something like a street sign that can be changed every election through our street department.”
But that idea wasn’t received well by Mayor Debbie Nash-King.
“I agree that the residents should know who their city council representatives are and also the mayor and the city council members at large,” she said. “Me personally, as mayor ... it’s not cost-effective for the citizens. That will show for me a misuse of money because we can use it in so many areas. During my term, I wouldn’t want it.”
Segarra made a different suggestion.
My recommendation, since we’re talking about signs ... our mayor does a welcome message to people coming in (to the airport),” he said. “I would like to see something like that.”
Wilkerson also embraced the idea of messaging at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport instead of using traditional road signs.
“I echo sentiments as far as cost-efficiency,” he said. “ Mostly, we have elections every year and to constantly be doing that, we can’t even get our Wikipedia page fixed.”
Before Boyd’s third motion of direction on signs, Councilwoman Nina Cobb called the ideas “wonderful.”
“The airport is a wonderful site,” she said. “I like keeping my stuff on the city’s (website). If a person wants to know who’s in office, I think they should go to the city’s site and see it. I don’t need anyone seeing my name at the airport.”
In another 7-0 vote, council members directed staff to research “establishing council members’ names and a message from the mayor located at the airport to be ongoing for the future.”
Asked by Boyd about digital signs around the city, Leslie Hinkle, executive director of community development said the city “just signed” a contract with Lamar Advertising for three digital billboards and reminded council members that the city still maintains a static sign on I-14.
